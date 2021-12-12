Ravens’ rally falls short in final seconds in 24-22 loss to Browns as QB Lamar Jackson exits with ankle injury

The Ravens cut Cleveland’s lead to 24-9 on a 55-yard field goal by Tucker in the third quarter and moved to within 24-15 in the fourth quarter when Huntley found Bateman for 36 yards to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Latavius Murray before a failed 2-point conversion attempt. Huntley led another scoring drive as the clock ticked under two minutes, finding Andrews for an 8-yard touchdown to cut the Browns’ lead to 24-22.