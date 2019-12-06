One of the NBA’s top teams has taken a liking to one of the many slogans that have become a rallying cry for the 2019 Ravens’ season.
The Los Angeles Lakers have adopted the Ravens’ “Nobody Cares, Work Harder” mantra in their 19-3 start to the NBA season, according to The Los Angeles Times.
The mantra appeared in the Lakers’ group chat earlier this week and players empathized with its message.
“That’s kind of the motto we talked about after our loss,” guard Alex Caruso said, via The Los Angeles Times. “Nobody cares if we lose. If we lose, people get excited, people get up for that. We’ve gotten to that point after such a good start. For us, it’s not worrying about that. We gotta go out there and do our job regardless. Sick, not sick. It’s going to be harder on certain nights.”
In his postgame news conferences, quarterback Lamar Jackson has frequently worn a T-shirt bearing the motto.
After last Sunday’s 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, he explained how he and the rest of the team have used the saying as motivation this season.
“That’s every day,” Jackson said. “Nobody cares about what you’re doing. You’ve got to work harder. If you want to be the best, you’ve got to work hard at being the best. If they’re doubting you, work harder, it [doesn’t] matter. It’s their opinion. We’re just going to go.”
Harbaugh: No reaction to 49ers’ broadcaster comments
Harbaugh said he didn’t have any thoughts on Tim Ryan, the 49ers radio color analyst who was suspended by the team for saying Jackson held an edge on faking handoffs because of his “dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform.”
“I don’t really know too much about it or understand the context of it and it’s not relevant to what we’re trying to accomplish right now,” Harbaugh said.
After Ryan’s suspension was first reported by The San Francisco Chronicle, cornerback Richard Sherman and other 49ers players came to the defense of Ryan.
Sherman told reporters he thought Ryan “could have used better verbiage. ... But I don’t think anybody in this locker room has taken it personally.”
Wide receiver Willie Snead IV on Thursday called Ryan a “sore loser” and said he should “take the ‘L’ and move on.”
Extra points
>> Cornerback Brandon Carr accepted his award as the team’s nominee for the Ed Block Courage Award after practice.