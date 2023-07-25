Ravens long snapper Nick Moore suffers torn Achilles; ex-Seahawk Tyler Ott to sign with team, source says

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The first full practice of training camp is still two days away and already the Ravens have suffered a significant blow.

All-Pro long snapper Nick Moore tore his Achilles while preparing for the upcoming season, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Baltimore Sun on Monday. His injury disrupts one of the best special teams units in the league, with kicker Justin Tucker also a second-team All-Pro selection last season.

The 30-year-old Moore, who was a restricted free agent this offseason, re-signed in March for two years.

With Moore out, the Ravens held a long snapper tryout Monday in Owings Mills. Former Seattle Seahawk and 2020 Pro Bowl selection Tyler Ott won the competition, a source confirmed.

Ott, 31, spent the last five seasons in Seattle.

Prior to the Seahawks, the 6-foot-3, 253-pound Harvard alum had brief stints with the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals. He also spent time on the New England Patriots’ and St. Louis Rams’ practice squads.