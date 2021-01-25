Ravens not re-signing long snapper Morgan Cox, ending tenure after 11 years

The Ravens will not re-sign long snapper Morgan Cox, general manager Eric DeCosta said Monday, ending an 11-year tenure with the team.
Cox, 34, is a pending unrestricted free agent. DeCosta said that he met with Cox last week to inform him that the team would not extend an offer to keep him in Baltimore.
“I would think of him as the best long snapper in Baltimore Ravens history,” DeCosta said at his season-ending news conference. “And as good as he is as a long snapper, he’s a better teammate and a better guy.”
Cox was just named the first-ever Associated Press All-Pro long snapper, a new distinction this season to recognize the often-forgotten position. The four-time Pro Bowl selection appeared in all but one game since 2015.
For nine seasons, Cox, who was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2010, paired with kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch to form the “Wolfpack,” one of the most consistent kicking batteries in the NFL. “We’ve been blessed for many, many years now with Morgan, with Sam, with Justin, to have probably the best combination of punter, long snapper and kicker in the league,” DeCosta said.
The Ravens will now turn to Nick Moore, an undrafted rookie from Georgia who spent the season on the practice squad. Moore was often protected on the practice squad and filled in for one game when Cox landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team signed Moore to a reserve/futures contract last week.
“He’s a younger player and we felt that, although it was very difficult to move on from Morgan, it was probably something that we needed to do long-term,” DeCosta said.