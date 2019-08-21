Carli Lloyd shines on futbol field and football field; nails 55-yard field goal at Ravens-Eagles’ practice

Carli Lloyd has scored 113 goals in 281 game appearances and one field goal in one football training camp appearance.
On Tuesday, Lloyd attended the Philadelphia Eagles’ joint practice with the Ravens, along with former Eagles quarterback and ESPN analyst Ron Jaworski and former Southern California long snapper and inspirational speaker Jake Olson.
Lloyd, a New Jersey native and Eagles fan, checked in with fans through the Eagles’ social media accounts, telling them she’s “impressed with all these guys” and it’s “very, very hot” before signing off with a “fly Eagles fly.”
She proceeded to show up NFL kickers around the league as she drilled a 55-yard field goal, which had the Ravens’ and Eagles’ special teams yelling victoriously. Only 12 kickers have made a field goal longer than 50 yards this preseason, and only three have hit one that was 55 yards or longer.
After making the kick, Lloyd thanked Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott and Ravens kicking coach Randy Brown, a former New Jersey mayor, for the pointers.
Her 55-yard field goal bests both Tucker’s (52) and Elliott’s (53) longest made field goals this preseason.
But which team should Lloyd’s field goal go down in the books for? Lloyd was dressed in Eagles colors but kicked the field goal with the help of Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox and holder Sam Koch.