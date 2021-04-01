Ravens re-signing LB L.J. Fort to one-year deal, reuniting after brief split

Fort, 31, had 53 tackles (two for a loss) in 14 games, made eight starts last season and returned a fumble for a touchdown while grading out as the Ravens’ best inside linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus. One of the defense’s most reliable tacklers and a solid run defender, he had a limited impact in coverage and as a pass rusher. Fort allowed a passer rating of 106.9 and finished with just three quarterback pressures, according to Pro-Football-Reference.