Ravens are heavy road favorites in Week 3 matchup vs. winless Lions

The Ravens are heavily favored over the host Detroit Lions ahead of their matchup Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
After a dramatic “Sunday Night Football” win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens jumped from seven-point favorites in some sportsbooks to nine-point favorites over Detroit, which entered this season with one of the NFL’s worst rosters. Only the Denver Broncos are favored by more in a Week 3 game.
The Lions trailed by as many as 28 points in their season-opening loss to the visiting San Francisco 49ers before narrowing the deficit to 41-33 inside Ford Field. Detroit is an 11 ½-point road underdog entering its “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
The Ravens lead the all-time series 4-1 but have played just twice in the past decade. In their most recent meeting, a 2017 win in Baltimore, the Ravens pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 44-20 rout.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 50 points.