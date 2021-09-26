How to watch Ravens vs. Lions: Week 3 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 3 game between the Ravens (1-1) and Detroit Lions (0-2).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: Ford Field, Detroit
TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, A.J. Ross)
Stream: CBS Sports
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo); WDCN (87.7 FM) (Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo-Latorre)
Forecast: Temperatures in Detroit will be in the high 60s to low 70s, but Ford Field is a domed venue.
Line: Ravens by 7 ½ (as of Saturday night)
Pregame reading:
- Ravens vs. Lions staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 3 game in Detroit?
- Ravens place Jaylon Ferguson, Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike and Justin Houston on reserve/COVID-19 list
- LT Ronnie Stanley ruled out, 8 Ravens questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Lions
- Ravens vs. Lions scouting report for Week 3: Who has the edge?
- After jumping out of airplanes, Alejandro Villanueva jumps into a new role with the Ravens
- Ravens rookie Odafe Oweh has ‘infinite’ potential. To reach it, he’s asked for help.
- Ravens confident in turnaround for secondary hit by injuries and strong offenses: ‘It’s just the execution’