xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
How to watch Ravens vs. Lions: Week 3 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 26, 2021 7:00 AM

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 3 game between the Ravens (1-1) and Detroit Lions (0-2).

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit

TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, A.J. Ross)

Coverage map:

Yellow: Ravens at Lions. Red: Chargers at Chiefs. Green: Bengals at Steelers. Orange: Colts at Titans. Dark blue: Dolphins at Raiders (late). Light blue: Jets at Broncos (late). (506Sports.com)

Stream: CBS Sports

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo); WDCN (87.7 FM) (Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo-Latorre)

Forecast: Temperatures in Detroit will be in the high 60s to low 70s, but Ford Field is a domed venue.

Line: Ravens by 7 ½ (as of Saturday night)

