Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s Week 7 game between the Ravens (4-2) and the Lions (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Brian Wacker, reporter

Lions 24, Ravens 17: The Lions’ offense has scored the third-most touchdowns (21) in the NFL, while the Ravens have given up the fewest (6) of any team in the league. But this is also the most complete team Baltimore has faced this season, with the Lions’ defense also surrendering just 18.8 points per game, ninth-fewest in the NFL. Detroit star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is also coming off a 12-catch, 124-yard game, and while the Lions are without running back David Montgomery, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is likely to return from a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

Mike Preston, columnist

Ravens 21, Lions 18: Detroit is one of the most physical teams in the NFL. The Lions have Jared Goff, who isn’t a great quarterback but is the best the Ravens have faced so far this season. This will be one of the best matchups of the weekend, and the Ravens should win a tightly contested game at home. Justin Tucker kicks the game-winner.

Childs Walker, reporter

Ravens 24, Lions 20: All logic points to the Lions. The Ravens haven’t played an offense nearly this potent, and it’s not like they can count on pounding Detroit’s defense. There’s also a possible London hangover to consider. That said, this feels like an occasion for Lamar Jackson to put it together after a week of analysts fawning over the Lions.

Advertisement

C.J. Doon, editor

Lions 23, Ravens 20: In terms of overall efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA, only the 49ers rank higher than the Lions. During its four-game winning streak, Detroit is outscoring opponents by an average of 15 points. The Ravens are getting healthier and will have the two best players on the field in Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith, but I’ve been impressed enough by the Lions’ talent and body of work to give them the slight edge Sunday.

Tim Schwartz, editor

Lions 20, Ravens 17: The last time the Ravens faced the Lions, Justin Tucker etched his name in the history books with an NFL-record 66-yard game-winning field goal. I don’t expect another Baltimore miracle Sunday. The Lions are a legitimate Super Bowl contender and by far the best team the Ravens will have faced so far this season. This is the week Baltimore needs to finally put it all together for a full 60 minutes — and I’m not sold they’re quite ready.