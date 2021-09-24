LT Ronnie Stanley ruled out, 8 Ravens questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Lions

A banged-up Ravens team might be even more short-handed in Week 3.
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, while eight Ravens are listed as questionable to play.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness), rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (concussion) and cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (ankle) and Tavon Young (knee) are all in line to play after participating fully in Friday’s practice. Wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) was a limited participant, while outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) sat out alongside Stanley, Wolfe and inside linebacker Chris Board.
Jackson missed Thursday’s practice with a non-COVID illness. The Ravens placed defensive tackle Brandon Williams, defensive end Justin Madubuike and outside linebackers Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Ferguson reportedly tested positive for the virus.
Under NFL protocols, players are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list if they test positive for the virus or are deemed a high-risk close contact. Vaccinated players who are close contacts don’t go on the list; only unvaccinated players do. They must quarantine for five days.
In Detroit, the Lions ruled out only starting linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., whom the team is hoping to trade. Five starters — wide receiver Kalif Raymond (thigh), running back D’Andre Swift (groin), defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), and outside linebackers Romeo Okwara (shoulder) and Trey Flowers (shoulder/knee) — are questionable, as are reserve outside linebacker Julian Okwara (neck) and defensive end Kevin Strong (concussion/thigh). Flowers did not practice this week.
On defense, Detroit is already without 2020 first-round pick and Jeff Okudah (Achilles tendon) and his replacement at cornerback, Ifeatu Melifonwu (thigh).