Ravens K Justin Tucker nails NFL record 66-yard field goal as time expires to lift Baltimore to 19-17 win over Lions

Early in the second quarter, he dropped a would-be touchdown pass over the middle. Two drives later, he couldn’t bring in a would-be catch-and-run score. Four plays later, on third down, he got wide open again as Jackson scrambled to his left. But Brown, his back to a beckoning end zone, turned upfield before he had the ball, and he ran away with nothing. He took off his helmet in disappointment, and coach John Harbaugh offered counsel on the sideline.