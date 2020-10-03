Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen fined for horse-collar tackle against Chiefs

The NFL has fined rookie linebacker Patrick Queen $13,007 for unnecessary roughness stemming from his horse-collar tackle on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill during the Ravens' 34-20 loss on Monday night.
Queen was flagged for the penalty in the third quarter. He chased down Hill on a swing pass and while he didn’t grab inside Hill’s jersey, he grabbed Hill’s jersey near his nameplate and dragged him to the ground.
The No. 28 overall pick in April’s draft reacted to the fine Saturday morning on Twitter, writing, “That NFL fine is outrageous.”