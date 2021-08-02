With coach Rob Ryan in his ear, the game is slowing down for Ravens LB Patrick Queen

“It’s a tough defense, I ain’t going to lie,” Queen said. “It’s tough to get, but once you get it and it clicks … You could see with Chuck [Clark] and DeShon [Elliott] and all those veterans, they’re like, ‘When it clicks, it clicks.’ So, that’s just the level I’m trying to get to right now. I’m trying to get to where it clicks and I can just play free. So, once I get there, you all will know, for sure.”