Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen ready to put NFL ‘on notice’ after not having option picked up

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen admitted Monday that he was upset. So were those around him.

Three months ago, the Ravens spent a third-round pick on Clemson inside linebacker — and his potential replacement — Trenton Simpson, after which Queen tweeted, “Sheesh.” Three days later, the Ravens declined to pick up Queen’s fifth-year option, making him a free agent after this season.

Advertisement

Yet, through the first week of training camp, Queen, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, has shifted his mindset. He’s been a steady if not impressive performer chasing down screens, being active in the middle of the field and being focused.

“Everything is good and settled right now,” Queen said Monday after practice at the team’s facility in Owings Mills. “I’m not focused on the contract. I’m just looking to play ball.

Advertisement

“At the end of the day, I get to go out here and play football and make my mark at what I want it to be. I’m not stressed on anything, [I’m] just going out there having fun with my teammates, having fun with my coaches and just playing ball.”

In other words, the 23-year-old who the Ravens drafted 28th overall in 2020 has figured out that the best way for him to get the long-term, big-money deal he desires is to let his actions on the field do the talking.

If he plays like he did last year, that shouldn’t be a problem.

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen admitted to being upset the team didn't pick up his fifth-year option, making him a free agent after this season, but has shifted his mindset to focus on simply playing football. (Nick Wass/AP)

Queen broke out last season, posting career highs in tackles (117, also a team-high), sacks (five), pass breakups (six) and interceptions (two). He’s also shown steady improvement through each of his first three years, with his Pro Football Focus grade climbing from 29.7 his rookie season, to 43.5 in 2021, to 70 in 2022.

But he’s also struggled mightily at times, especially in coverage and most notably two years ago when he lost his inside linebacker spot and was moved to the weak side, playing about five fewer snaps per game.

Then, Roquan Smith arrived from the Chicago Bears via trade eight games into last season, and with the All-Pro inside linebacker next to him, Queen began to flourish. In their second game together, Queen posted a season-high 12 tackles in a win over the Carolina Panthers. Two weeks later, he had eight against the Denver Broncos.

In the nine regular-season games after Smith became a Raven, Queen graded out at 80 or better by Pro Football Focus in four of them. In the eight games before the Smith trade, he only did so twice.

[ Ravens LBs Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen elevate each other’s talents: ‘We both know how great we can be’ ]

With Smith and Queen anchoring the middle, the Ravens’ defense, particularly against the run, was stellar. Last season, Baltimore ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards (1,566) and yards per carry (3.9) allowed.

Advertisement

Now entering his fourth year and settled into his position, Queen also feels a certain degree of comfort that he lacked early on in the NFL.

“Switching positions from college to the league, playing mike [middle linebacker] is a very difficult task, and being able to switch from my first year midway through my second and learn a whole new position was a challenge itself,” he said. “But I found a common ground in which I needed to be prepared for knowing both positions.

“When I was first learning mike, I was just learning my position and that’s what really messed me up was not knowing both positions that would’ve helped me. There would’ve been a whole lot less mess-ups. That’s helped me now. Now that I know both positions, it’s way easier. I’m just able to take my time and play football.”

Unsurprisingly, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has a high standard for Queen this year.

“My expectations for Patrick are to have a stellar season and it’s only been affirmed by the way he’s practiced, the way he’s carried himself,” Harbaugh said. “He’s in a contract year and sometimes guys get distracted and he has not been distracted at all. He’s been locked in on the mission ahead and you appreciate that. It’s showing up in the way he’s playing every day.”

Baltimore Ravens Insider Weekly Want the inside scoop on the Ravens? Become a Ravens Insider and you'll have access to news, notes and analysis from The Sun. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The same might also be said about Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, also in the final year of his rookie contract. But Dobbins, who has been disgruntled over likewise not having an extension in place, hasn’t been practicing and instead remains on the physically unable to perform list. Harbaugh doesn’t know when he’ll be back.

Advertisement

The situation is one Queen can empathize with, even if he took a different tack.

Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen, shown speaking during offseason OTAs, says he isn't worrying about his contract situation now that training camp is under way saying Monday, "That’s why I’m out here just trying to get better, trying to compete, trying to master my craft and when I do that, I think the whole league is going to be on notice.” (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“I think everybody’s situation is different,” Queen said. “J.K.’s been hurt before. I think he’s seen how scary that side can be, so I think he has his own perspective on things. I have my own perspective on things. At the end of the day, you’ve got to respect our decisions. Everybody on the outside has views of how we should feel, how we should do things, but at the end of the day he’s been in this situation before so I could see where he’s coming from.”

As for his own situation, it’s still possible the Ravens could sign Queen to an extension, though that seems unlikely after signing Smith to a five-year extension worth $100 million earlier this year. They could also trade him before or during the season, but that also seems unlikely given Harbaugh’s expectation and Queen’s role on one of the league’s best defenses.

But Queen isn’t worrying about any of that or his contract.

“Everybody around me was pissed, I was pissed myself, but at the end of the day I get to go out here and play football in the National Football League and not too many people get to do that,” he said of his initial feelings after the Ravens declined his fifth-year option earlier this year.

“I definitely haven’t gotten close to the surface of the player I can be,” Queen said. “Everybody here knows it, I think people around the league know it. That’s why I’m out here just trying to get better, trying to compete, trying to master my craft and when I do that, I think the whole league is going to be on notice.”