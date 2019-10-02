The Ravens continue to retool a defense that has allowed 500 yards in back-to-back games, signing inside linebacker Josh Bynes, the team announced Wednesday.
A former Raven who was a part of their 2012 Super Bowl team, Bynes made the game-sealing tackle in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens signed Bynes as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and he spent his first three NFL seasons with them. He contributed primarily on special teams but started six games in 2013.
Bynes, 30, follows L.J. Fort, who was signed Monday, as the second inside linebacker to join this week. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he expects Fort to “be right in the mix on defense and special teams.”
The Ravens entered the season with four inside linebackers but on Saturday, the team placed Otaro Alaka on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
Patrick Onwuasor and Kenny Young, who have received the majority of defensive snaps at inside linebacker, have also struggled in run defense and coverage.
This marks the third transaction on the defense in as many days. On Tuesday, the team released outside linebacker Tim Williams, a 2017 third-round draft pick.