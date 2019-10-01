One of the Ravens’ all-time greats is calling it quits on “Dancing with the Stars.”
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is withdrawing from the celebrity dance competition after suffering three torn tendons in his foot during practice.
Lewis said he re-aggravated an injury he initially sustained during his playing career in 2010. After an MRI confirmed he would need surgery, a tearful Lewis told partner Cheryl Burke he couldn’t continue with the competition.
“I’m reliving a problem that I thought I’d never had to relive again,” Lewis said. “I am having so much fun when it comes to the dancing part, but the part behinds the scene, it’s just been painful. It’s bothered me a lot.”
The 2018 Hall of Fame inductee avoided elimination last week after landing in the first bottom two of the season.
“God don’t make no mistakes,” Lewis, seated in the crowd during Monday’s episode, told host Tom Bergeron. “I take this opportunity to learn new people and find new people, but it taught me to dance again.”