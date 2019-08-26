Former Ravens fullback Le’Ron McClain pleads for help on Twitter: ‘I have to get my head checked’

In a string of tweets over the weekend, former Ravens fullback Le’Ron McClain pleaded for help dealing with head problems he said have resulted from his football career.
McClain, who twice made the Pro Bowl for the Ravens during his four seasons in Baltimore, replied Thursday to a tweet about Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed being evaluated for a concussion, saying that “my head is messed up.”
On Saturday morning, McClain’s tweets started to become more desperate. He wrote that “I have to get my head checked. ... My brain is f------ tired. ... i need some help with this s---.” In later messages Saturday, he said he was “crying” and a “f------ mess!” He blamed football for making his head “crazy” and said he would have received more help if he were a quarterback.
Early Monday morning, he said he couldn’t sleep and asked for his followers to pray for him.
McClain, who also played for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers from 2011 to 2013, was arrested in 2014 on a felony charge of synthetic-marijuana trafficking in his hometown of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
A year later, a federal judge approved a $1 billion settlement plan to resolve thousands of NFL concussion lawsuits. But in May, the judge terminated three of the four lawyers serving as class counsel. The plan offers retired players baseline testing and compensation of up to $5 million for the most serious illnesses linked to football concussions.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.