The Ravens and biomedical research company Leidos are working together to take back unused prescription drugs during Sunday’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The effort is in support of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which takes place Oct. 26.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., fans will be able to bring unused prescription drugs and dispose of them on RavensWalk. Drug disposal packets will also be handed out for future discarding of drugs.
“This is an important and worthwhile effort that pairs private companies like ours and Leidos with government agencies to address a real-life issue, the abuse of opioid medicines in our area and across the country,” Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement.
Liquids, needles, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers and iodine-containing medicines will not be accepted.
The Ravens and Leidos are partnering this season for their “Tackling Opioid Addiction” campaign, working in conjunction with the Maryland Office of the Attorney General and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“With opioid use and abuse at epidemic levels across the country, consumers should dispose of expired, unused or unwanted medicines to reduce accidental or intentional overdose or illegal abuse," Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said in a statement.