New Ravens RBs Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman practice; two starting DL absent

Newly signed Ravens running backs Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman practiced with the team Friday, ramping up their preparation ahead of Monday’s season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The team announced their acquisitions — Murray joined the 53-man roster, and Freeman the practice squad — late Friday morning, about 90 minutes before they took the practice field in Owings Mills. Murray wore No. 28, the same jersey number he had with the New Orleans Saints, who released him Tuesday, while Freeman wore No. 33, a first in his career.
After losing J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries, the Ravens have five running backs who could play Monday: Ty’Son Williams, Trenton Cannon and Murray, all on the 53-man roster, as well as Le’Veon Bell and Freeman, both practice squad players.
Defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams, both starters last season, were the only players missing at practice. Practice squad offensive tackle Andre Smith was also absent.