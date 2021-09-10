Ravens reportedly agree to 1-year deal with Latavius Murray, who could lead revamped RB room

The Ravens have reportedly agreed on a one-year deal with free agent Latavius Murray, the latest running back brought in to stabilize a position in turmoil. ESPN reported Friday that the deal is worth up to $2 million.
His acquisition comes a day after the Ravens lost running back Gus Edwards to a season-ending knee injury, along with starting cornerback Marcus Peters. Over the past two weeks at the position, the team also lost starter J.K. Dobbins (knee) and reserve Justice Hill (Achilles tendon) to season-ending injuries.
Murray’s availability was a surprise. The Saints released him Tuesday because he refused to take a pay cut. Murray, 31, who was due to make $3.2 million in salary and bonuses this season, was expected to back up Tony Jones in New Orleans.
In 15 games last season, Murray ran for 656 yards and posted his highest rushing average (4.5 yards per carry) and receiving average (7.7 yards per catch) since his rookie year. He finished the season rated higher on Pro Football Focus than Dobbins, who led all rushing backs in yards per carry.
If Murray’s cleared to practice Friday, he’ll have just two full practices before the Ravens’ season opener Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s not the only one catching up at running back. On Wednesday, the team signed Trenton Cannon, primarily a special teams contributor, to its 53-man roster, and three-time All-Pro Le’Veon Bell to its practice squad. On Thursday, another former star, Devonta Freeman, joined the practice squad in the wake of Edwards’ injury.
Even with the emergence of training camp standout Ty’Son Williams, the 6-foot-3 Murray could be the favorite to lead the revamped running room. A Pro Bowl selection in 2015, Murray has 22 or more catches in four of his past five seasons and has missed just one game since 2017.
“I’m a downhill runner, one cut and go,” he said in 2019. “I try not to do too much dancing. I like to think I have a nose for the end zone and I know how to protect the quarterback and catch the ball when it’s thrown to me. I think when you can do all those things, you’re able to have success at my position.”