Ravens to open 2021 season at Las Vegas Raiders on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Raiders are entering their second season in Las Vegas after relocating from Oakland and their fourth under coach Jon Gruden, who is in his second stint with the organization. Las Vegas finished second in the AFC West last season with an 8-8 record. The matchup will be a reunion with outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue; the Ravens traded for the pass rusher in the middle of the 2020 season and he played in nine games before leaving in free agency.