Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson talks about the early season loss to the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player is taking a few tips from this season’s MVP front-runner.

In a 23-3 win Sunday over the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes evaded multiple Broncos defenders in the snow before throwing a pass to the end zone for a 2-point conversion.

In a video posted by the team Wednesday, Mahomes can be heard on the sideline asking his teammates, “Did I look like [Ravens quarterback] Lamar [Jackson] with that juke? That’s as close as I can get right there.”

Last season, Mahomes made history by becoming the youngest player to be named MVP. Jackson, 22, is the current front-runner to win the award and would break Mahomes’ record if named MVP in February.

It remains to be seen whether Jackson will try to break out Mahomes’ famous no-look pass this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

When asked in November if he compares his style of play to other quarterbacks, Jackson said, “I play Lamar Jackson ball. I don’t play anybody else’s ball.”

