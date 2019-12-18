The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player is taking a few tips from this season’s MVP front-runner.
In a 23-3 win Sunday over the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes evaded multiple Broncos defenders in the snow before throwing a pass to the end zone for a 2-point conversion.
In a video posted by the team Wednesday, Mahomes can be heard on the sideline asking his teammates, “Did I look like [Ravens quarterback] Lamar [Jackson] with that juke? That’s as close as I can get right there.”
Last season, Mahomes made history by becoming the youngest player to be named MVP. Jackson, 22, is the current front-runner to win the award and would break Mahomes’ record if named MVP in February.
It remains to be seen whether Jackson will try to break out Mahomes’ famous no-look pass this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
When asked in November if he compares his style of play to other quarterbacks, Jackson said, “I play Lamar Jackson ball. I don’t play anybody else’s ball.”