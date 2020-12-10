Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on late playoff push: “It’s win or go home”

Sitting at ninth place in the AFC with four games remaining in the regular season, the Ravens don’t control their own destiny to earn a third consecutive playoff berth.
After Tuesday night’s 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Ravens a 67.5% chance of making the playoffs, mainly due to three of the team’s final four opponents having losing records.
So, as the Ravens look up in the standings and prepare for a crucial road game against the Cleveland Browns (9-3) on Monday night, quarterback Lamar Jackson understands the magnitude of the situation.
“Every game is a big game, just like Tuesday was for us. It’s win or go home,” Jackson said Thursday on a video conference call.
Up until Tuesday’s win over Dallas, the Ravens and Browns appeared to be teams whose seasons were heading in opposite directions. Before Tuesday, the Ravens had lost their past three games and past four of five, dropping them out of the AFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Browns have won four straight games and have an outside shot at the AFC North title after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Monday night loss to the Washington Football Team.
FiveThirtyEight currently gives the Ravens a 59% chance of making the playoffs but a win Monday night would boost those odds to 85%.
“I said after the season opener [a 38-6 Ravens win over the Browns] that that was a good football team, and a lot of you guys rolled your eyes, as I recall,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “So it was pretty easy to see where they were going and what they were building.”