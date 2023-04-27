Lamar Jackson and Ravens have agreed to a 5-year deal. Here’s what people are saying about it.

After two years of contract negotiations, the Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson have a deal.

The team announced Thursday that it has agreed in principle to a five-year contract extension with the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player, just one month after Jackson tweeted that he requested a trade from the organization. ESPN reported that Jackson will receive $260 million with $185 million in guarantees, figures that would push him past the $255 million extension Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed to earlier this month.

Advertisement

The news caught many by surprise, and as word trickled out on social media, there were plenty of reactions.

Even Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was excited: “I think that’s awesome. I’m excited for him to come to Camden Yards, maybe take a little batting practice and be around the guys. But really cool for the city and happy for him. ... I’m a huge football fan and a Ravens fan and a John Harbaugh fan, and so for him to be signed, happy for everybody involved.”

Advertisement

Here’s what others are saying about the big deal:

We’ve agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8‼️



😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/tQj1Rzqcha — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023

🤞🏾truzzzz — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 27, 2023

love to see it https://t.co/sJ9nxr7thO — charles (“you look good” - andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) April 27, 2023

Y’all thought he was leaving??? and All yall Ravens fans that wanted EDC fired where y’all at???😑😑 https://t.co/ttRSDH7DuE — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) April 27, 2023

Much deserved for LJ. Good for him and Baltimore https://t.co/FIEEYFKIkm — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 27, 2023

@Lj_era8 balled, kept ya head down , did everything how it was supposed to be. God’s glory man I’m happy for you — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) April 27, 2023

Coach Harbaugh right now… pic.twitter.com/u201H96k6D — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023

Lamar Jackson should have a lot of critics and doomsayers muttering “whoops.” This standstill was not just guaranteed money. It was about getting a better, pass-first OC. It was about having a real receivers room. This was about him taking control of his career. And he’s done it. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) April 27, 2023

Baltimore's odds to win the championship this year have already shortened from 30-1 to 25-1 at Caesars Sportsbook.



Their odds of winning the conference went from 20-1 to 15-1. https://t.co/XXWjJPI6vZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 27, 2023

i got to witness @MalloryRubin's live reaction to the Lamar Jackson news and she high-five punched me in the hand so hard that she may have a separated shoulder and my hand really hurts — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) April 27, 2023