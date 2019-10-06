Here’s how Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s stats in 2019 compare with his numbers as a rookie in 2018.
Completion rate
2018: 58.2%
2019: 65.4%
Touchdown rate (percent of touchdowns thrown when attempting a pass)
2018: 3.5%
2019: 6.8%
Interception rate (percent of interceptions thrown when attempting a pass)
2018: 1.8%
2019: 3.1%
Yards gained per pass attempt
2018: 7.1
2019: 7.8
Passing yards per game
2018: 75.1
2019: 254.2
Sack rate (percent of time sacked when attempting a pass)
2018: 8.6%
2019: 10.8%
Yards per carry
2018: 4.7
2019: 6.16