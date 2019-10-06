xml:space="preserve">

Here’s how Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s stats in 2019 compare with his numbers as a rookie in 2018.

Completion rate

2018: 58.2%

2019: 65.4%

Touchdown rate (percent of touchdowns thrown when attempting a pass)

2018: 3.5%

2019: 6.8%

Interception rate (percent of interceptions thrown when attempting a pass)

2018: 1.8%

2019: 3.1%

Yards gained per pass attempt

2018: 7.1

2019: 7.8

Passing yards per game

2018: 75.1

2019: 254.2

Sack rate (percent of time sacked when attempting a pass)

2018: 8.6%

2019: 10.8%

Yards per carry

2018: 4.7

2019: 6.16

