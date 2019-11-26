Every week, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seems to set an NFL record.
Here’s a rundown of some of the historical benchmarks Jackson has reached this season after Monday night’s 46-5 rout of the Los Angeles Rams.
>> According to NFL Research, Jackson is the first player in NFL history to have 3,000-plus passing yards and 1,500-plus rushing yards in his first two seasons.
>> According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jackson on Monday night became the second player in NFL history with 90-plus rushing yards and five touchdown passes in one game. Cam Newton did that in 2015 against the Giants (100 rush yards, 5 TD passes).
>> According to STATS LLC, Jackson is the first player in NFL history to complete at least 75% of his throws with 12-plus TD passes over a three-game span.
>> According to STATS, Jackson is the first player in NFL history to have four-plus TD passes and 50-plus rushing yards in back-to-back games.
>> According to ESPN Stats & Information, Jackson on Monday night became the youngest quarterback in NFL history (age 22) with multiple games with at least five passing touchdowns in a single season.
>> Jackson has rushed for at least 60 yards in eight consecutive games, extending the NFL record for a quarterback. According to the NFL, Michael Vick had six straight games with at least 60 rushing yards in 2004.
>> According to ESPN Stats & Information, Jackson is the first player in Ravens history with at least four passing touchdowns in consecutive games. His 12 touchdown passes over his past three games are the most in any three-game span in Ravens history.
>> According to ESPN, the Ravens’ seven-game winning streak is their second-longest in franchise history behind an eight-game streak spanning the 2000 and 2001 seasons.
>> According to ESPN, the Ravens are on pace to be the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing yards and 200 passing yards per game in a season.
>> With 95 rushing yards Monday night, Jackson moved into the top 50 in NFL history in career rushing yards for a quarterback with 1,571. He’s only started 18 career games. Michael Vick is the all-time leader with 6,109 yards in 143 career games. (h/t Pro Football Talk)
>> According to the Ravens, Baltimore has rushed for over 2,000 yards in 10 games this season. The last team to produce 2,000-plus rushing yards in any 10-game span of a season was the 1984 Los Angeles Rams, who were led by Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.