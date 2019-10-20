Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson entered Sunday’s game against the Ravens with Most Valuable Player buzz. After the Ravens’ 30-16 win, Lamar Jackson might have put himself in the MVP conversation.
Sunday marked Jackson’s fourth game with 100 rushing yards, extending his record for most by a quarterback through his first 16 starts. He moved into a tie with Wilson for the second most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback all-time.
Jackson finished Sunday’s game 9-for-20 for 143 passing yards and rushed 14 times for 116 yards and one touchdown. Wilson went 20-for-41 for 241 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He rushed three times for 27 yards.
How do Jackson’s stats compare with Wilson’s this season? (All stats entering Sunday among qualified passers)
QB rating (NFL rank)
Wilson: 124.7 (first)
Jackson: 96.7 (15th)
Completion rate (NFL rank)
Wilson: 72.5% (second)
Jackson: 65.1% (16th)
Passing yards per game (NFL rank)
Wilson: 284.0 (ninth)
Jackson: 251.2 (17th)
Passing touchdowns (NFL rank)
Wilson: 14 (third)
Jackson: 11 (seventh)
Completions of 20-plus yards (NFL rank)
Wilson: 25 (tied for fifth)
Jackson: 22 (T-10th)
First-down rate (percent of passes that go for first downs) (NFL rank)
Wilson: 41.3% (third)
Jackson: 37.4% (11th)
Rushing yards
Wilson: 151 (fifth)
Jackson: 460 (first)