Through nine games, Ravens star Lamar Jackson is on pace to set the NFL single-season rushing mark for a quarterback. After Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the 22-year-old has 106 carries for 702 yards on 6.6 yards per carry.
Here’s how Jackson’s season ranks among the all-time best for a rushing QB.
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, 2019
Age: 22
Carries: 106
Rushing yards: 702
Yards per carry: 6.62
Rushing touchdowns: 6
Rushing yards through nine games: 702
Atlanta Falcons’ Michael Vick, 2006
Age: 26
Carries: 123
Rushing yards: 1039
Yards per carry: 8.45
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Rushing yards through nine games: 650
Chicago Bears’ Bobby Douglass, 1972
Age: 25
Carries: 141
Rushing yards: 968
Yards per carry: 6.87
Rushing touchdowns: 8
Rushing yards through nine games: 624
Philadelphia Eagles’ Randall Cunningham, 1990
Age: 27
Carries: 118
Rushing yards: 942
Yards per carry: 7.98
Rushing touchdowns: 5
Rushing yards through nine games: 524
Vick, 2004
Age: 24
Carries: 120
Rushing yards: 902
Yards per carry: 7.52
Rushing touchdowns: 3
Rushing yards through nine games: 536
Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, 2014
Age: 26
Carries: 118
Rushing yards: 849
Yards per carry: 7.19
Rushing touchdowns: 6
Rushing yards through nine games: 500
Washington Redskins’ Robert Griffin III, 2012
Age: 22
Carries: 120
Rushing yards: 815
Yards per carry: 6.79
Rushing touchdowns: 7
Rushing yards through nine games: 529