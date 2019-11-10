xml:space="preserve">

Through nine games, Ravens star Lamar Jackson is on pace to set the NFL single-season rushing mark for a quarterback. After Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the 22-year-old has 106 carries for 702 yards on 6.6 yards per carry.

Here’s how Jackson’s season ranks among the all-time best for a rushing QB.

Advertisement

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, 2019

Age: 22

Carries: 106

Rushing yards: 702

[More from sports] Instant analysis: Behind Lamar Jackson’s big day, Ravens rout Bengals, 49-13, extend winning streak to 5 »

Yards per carry: 6.62

Rushing touchdowns: 6

Rushing yards through nine games: 702

Atlanta Falcons’ Michael Vick, 2006

Age: 26

Carries: 123

[More from sports] Ravens QB Lamar Jackson punctuates another perfect passing day with ankle-breaking 47-yard TD run »

Rushing yards: 1039

Yards per carry: 8.45

Rushing touchdowns: 2

Rushing yards through nine games: 650

Chicago Bears’ Bobby Douglass, 1972

Age: 25

[More from sports] Ravens QB Lamar Jackson punctuates another perfect passing day with ankle-breaking 47-yard TD run »

Carries: 141

Advertisement

Rushing yards: 968

Yards per carry: 6.87

Rushing touchdowns: 8

Rushing yards through nine games: 624

Philadelphia Eagles’ Randall Cunningham, 1990

Age: 27

Carries: 118

Rushing yards: 942

Yards per carry: 7.98

Rushing touchdowns: 5

[More from sports] A possible NFL first: 3 Heisman Trophy winners in the backfield for Ravens’ option pitch to Robert Griffin III »

Rushing yards through nine games: 524

Vick, 2004

Age: 24

Carries: 120

Rushing yards: 902

Yards per carry: 7.52

[More from sports] Three takeaways from Maryland football’s 73-14 loss at No. 1 Ohio State »

Rushing touchdowns: 3

Rushing yards through nine games: 536

Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, 2014

Age: 26

Carries: 118

Rushing yards: 849

Yards per carry: 7.19

Rushing touchdowns: 6

Rushing yards through nine games: 500

Washington Redskins’ Robert Griffin III, 2012

Age: 22

Carries: 120

Rushing yards: 815

Yards per carry: 6.79

Rushing touchdowns: 7

Latest Baltimore Ravens

Rushing yards through nine games: 529

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement