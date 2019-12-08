xml:space="preserve">

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is having a season worthy of Most Valuable Player consideration. At age 22, with his 23rd birthday coming up Jan. 7, he’s also having one the best seasons ever for an NFL quarterback age 23 or younger.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the best seasons by young QBs in league history.

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, 2019

Age: 22

Completion rate: 66.28%

Passing yards: 2,677

Passing touchdowns: 28

Interceptions: 6

Passer rating: 109.2

Yards per pass attempt: 7.71

Carries: 151

Rushing yards: 1,017

Yards per carry: 6.73

Rushing touchdowns: 7

Won MVP? To be determined

Playoff result: To be determined

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, 2018

Age: 23

Completion rate: 66%

Passing yards: 5,097

Passing touchdowns: 50

Interceptions: 12

Passer rating: 113.8

Yards per pass attempt: 8.8

Carries: 60

Rushing yards: 272

Yards per carry: 4.5

Rushing touchdowns: 2

Won MVP? Yes

Playoff result: Lost in AFC championship game to Patriots

Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson, 2018

Age: 23

Completion rate: 68.32%

Passing yards: 4,165

Passing touchdowns: 26

Interceptions: 9

Passer rating: 103.1

Yards per pass attempt: 8.25

Carries: 99

Rushing yards: 551

Yards per carry: 5.6

Rushing touchdowns: 9

Won MVP? No

Playoff result: Lost in wild-card round to Colts

Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff, 2017

Age: 23

Completion rate: 62.05%

Passing yards: 3,804

Passing touchdowns: 28

Interceptions: 7

Passer rating: 100.5

Yards per pass attempt: 7.97

Carries: 28

Rushing yards: 51

Yards per carry: 1.8

Rushing touchdowns: 1

Won MVP? No

Playoff result: Lost in wild-card round to Falcons

Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, 2016

Age: 23

Completion rate: 67.76%

Passing yards: 3,667

Passing touchdowns: 23

Interceptions: 4

Passer rating: 104.9

Yards per pass attempt: 7.99

Carries: 57

Rushing yards: 282

Yards per carry: 4.9

Rushing touchdowns: 6

Won MVP? No

Playoff result: Lost in wild-card round to Packers

Washington Redskins’ Robert Griffin III, 2012

Age: 22

Completion rate: 65.65%

Passing yards: 3,200

Passing touchdowns: 20

Interceptions: 5

Passer rating: 102.4

Yards per pass attempt: 8.14

Carries: 120

Rushing yards: 815

Yards per carry: 6.8

Rushing touchdowns: 7

Won MVP? No

Playoff result: Lost in wild-card round to Seahawks

Detroit Lions’ Matthew Stafford, 2011

Age: 23

Completion rate: 63.50%

Passing yards: 5,038

Passing touchdowns: 41

Interceptions: 16

Passer rating: 97.2

Yards per pass attempt: 7.6

Carries: 22

Rushing yards: 78

Yards per carry: 3.5

Rushing touchdowns: 0

Won MVP? No

Playoff result: Lost in wild-card round to Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger, 2005

Age: 23

Completion rate: 62.69%

Passing yards: 2,385

Passing touchdowns: 17

Interceptions: 9

Passer rating: 98.6

Yards per pass attempt: 8.9

Carries: 31

Rushing yards: 69

Yards per carry: 2.2

Rushing touchdowns: 3

Won MVP? No

Playoff result: Won Super Bowl XL over Seahawks

