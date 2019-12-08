Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is having a season worthy of Most Valuable Player consideration. At age 22, with his 23rd birthday coming up Jan. 7, he’s also having one the best seasons ever for an NFL quarterback age 23 or younger.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the best seasons by young QBs in league history.
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, 2019
Age: 22
Completion rate: 66.28%
Passing yards: 2,677
Passing touchdowns: 28
Interceptions: 6
Passer rating: 109.2
Yards per pass attempt: 7.71
Carries: 151
Rushing yards: 1,017
Yards per carry: 6.73
Rushing touchdowns: 7
Won MVP? To be determined
Playoff result: To be determined
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, 2018
Age: 23
Completion rate: 66%
Passing yards: 5,097
Passing touchdowns: 50
Interceptions: 12
Passer rating: 113.8
Yards per pass attempt: 8.8
Carries: 60
Rushing yards: 272
Yards per carry: 4.5
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Won MVP? Yes
Playoff result: Lost in AFC championship game to Patriots
Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson, 2018
Age: 23
Completion rate: 68.32%
Passing yards: 4,165
Passing touchdowns: 26
Interceptions: 9
Passer rating: 103.1
Yards per pass attempt: 8.25
Carries: 99
Rushing yards: 551
Yards per carry: 5.6
Rushing touchdowns: 9
Won MVP? No
Playoff result: Lost in wild-card round to Colts
Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff, 2017
Age: 23
Completion rate: 62.05%
Passing yards: 3,804
Passing touchdowns: 28
Interceptions: 7
Passer rating: 100.5
Yards per pass attempt: 7.97
Carries: 28
Rushing yards: 51
Yards per carry: 1.8
Rushing touchdowns: 1
Won MVP? No
Playoff result: Lost in wild-card round to Falcons
Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, 2016
Age: 23
Completion rate: 67.76%
Passing yards: 3,667
Passing touchdowns: 23
Interceptions: 4
Passer rating: 104.9
Yards per pass attempt: 7.99
Carries: 57
Rushing yards: 282
Yards per carry: 4.9
Rushing touchdowns: 6
Won MVP? No
Playoff result: Lost in wild-card round to Packers
Washington Redskins’ Robert Griffin III, 2012
Age: 22
Completion rate: 65.65%
Passing yards: 3,200
Passing touchdowns: 20
Interceptions: 5
Passer rating: 102.4
Yards per pass attempt: 8.14
Carries: 120
Rushing yards: 815
Yards per carry: 6.8
Rushing touchdowns: 7
Won MVP? No
Playoff result: Lost in wild-card round to Seahawks
Detroit Lions’ Matthew Stafford, 2011
Age: 23
Completion rate: 63.50%
Passing yards: 5,038
Passing touchdowns: 41
Interceptions: 16
Passer rating: 97.2
Yards per pass attempt: 7.6
Carries: 22
Rushing yards: 78
Yards per carry: 3.5
Rushing touchdowns: 0
Won MVP? No
Playoff result: Lost in wild-card round to Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger, 2005
Age: 23
Completion rate: 62.69%
Passing yards: 2,385
Passing touchdowns: 17
Interceptions: 9
Passer rating: 98.6
Yards per pass attempt: 8.9
Carries: 31
Rushing yards: 69
Yards per carry: 2.2
Rushing touchdowns: 3
Won MVP? No
Latest Baltimore Ravens
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl XL over Seahawks