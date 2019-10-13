Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put on a clinic in Sunday’s 23-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, rushing for 152 yards on 19 carries. He also threw for 236 yards, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 200-plus yards and rush for 150-plus yards in a regular-season game.
Here is a list of the best rushing performances ever by a quarterback in NFL history.
1. Jan. 12, 2013: San Francisco 49ers’ Colin Kaepernick vs. Green Bay Packers
Rushing stats: 16 carries, 181 yards, two touchdowns
Passing stats: 17-for-31, 263 yards, two touchdowns, one interception
Result: 49ers won, 45-31, in NFC divisional round
2. Dec. 1, 2002: Atlanta Falcons’ Michael Vick vs. Minnesota Vikings
Rushing stats: 10 carries, 173 yards, two touchdowns
Passing stats: 11-for-28, 173 yards, one touchdown, one interception
Result: Falcons won, 30-24, in overtime
3. Nov. 26, 2006: Vick vs. New Orleans Saints
Rushing stats: 12 carries, 166 yards
Passing stats: 9-for-24, 84 yards
Result: Falcons lost, 31-13
4. Oct. 13, 2019: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Rushing stats: 19 carries, 152 yards
Passing stats: 21-for-33, 236 yards
Result: Ravens won, 23-17
5. Dec. 20, 2014: Kaepernick vs. San Diego Chargers
Rushing stats: 7 carries, 151 yards, one touchdown
Passing stats: 15-for-24, 114 yards, one touchdown
Result: 49ers lost, 38-35, in OT
6. Nov. 18, 1951: Green Bay Packers’ Tobin Rote vs. Chicago Bears
Rushing stats: 14 carries, 150 yards
Passing stats: 10-for-33, 88 yards, one touchdown, one interception
Result: Packers lost, 24-13
7. Dec. 7, 2003: Vick vs. Carolina Panthers
Rushing stats: 14 carries, 141 yards, one touchdown
Passing stats: 16-for-33, 179 yards, one interception
Result: Falcons won, 20-14
8. Oct. 14, 2012: Washington Redskins’ Robert Griffin III vs. Minnesota Vikings
Rushing stats: 13 carries, 138 yards, two touchdowns
Passing stats: 17-for-22, 182 yards, one touchdown, one interception
Result: Redskins won, 38-26
9. Dec. 2, 2018: Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen vs. Miami Dolphins
Rushing stats: 9 carries, 135 yards
Passing stats: 18-for-33, 231 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions
Result: Bills lost, 21-17