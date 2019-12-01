To win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, there are two clear benchmarks to hit: Have some of the best statistics in the league, and lead the team to a top-two seed in its respective conference.
Entering Sunday’s matchup with the 10-1 San Francisco 49ers, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was on pace to have the numbers and the narrative to be crowned the league’s best player. With another 100-yard rushing game and two total touchdowns in a 20-17 win over one of the NFC’s top teams, he only bolstered his case.
Here’s how Jackson’s resume compares with the five previous MVP award winners — all quarterbacks.
2019: Lamar Jackson, Ravens (through 11 games)
Completion rate (league rank): 66.9% (14th)
Passing yards: 2,427 (18th)
Passing TDs: 24 (tied for first)
Passer rating: 111.43 (T-third)
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.09 (fourth)
Total QBR: 82.0 (first)
Rushing yards, TDs: 876, 6
Total TDs: 30 (first)
Team record, playoff seed: 9-2, No. 2
2018: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Completion rate (league rank): 66.0% (16th)
Passing yards: 5,097 (second)
Passing TDs: 50 (first)
Passer rating: 113.8 (second)
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.89 (first)
Total QBR: 80.4 (first)
Rushing yards, TDs: 272, 2
Total TDs: 52 (first)
Team record, playoff seed: 12-4, No. 2
2017: Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Completion rate (league rank): 66.3% (fifth)
Passing yards: 4,577 (first)
Passing TDs: 32 (third)
Passer rating: 102.8 (third)
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 7.56 (fifth)
Total QBR: 73.2 (third)
Rushing yards, TDs: 28, 0
Total TDs: 32 (third)
Team record, playoff seed: 13-3, No. 1
2016: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
Completion rate (league rank): 69.9% (third)
Passing yards: 4,944 (second)
Passing TDs: 38 (second)
Passer rating: 117.1 (first)
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 9.03 (first)
Total QBR: 79.4 (first)
Rushing yards, TDs: 117, 0
Total TDs: 38 (second)
Team record, playoff seed: 11-5, No. 2
2015: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers
Completion rate (league rank): 59.8% (27th)
Passing yards: 3,837 (16th)
Passing TDs: 35 (tied for second)
Passer rating: 99.4 (T-seventh)
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 7.20 (sixth)
Total QBR: 67.0 (ninth)
Rushing yards, TDs: 636, 10
Total TDs: 45 (first)
Team record, playoff seed: 15-1, No. 1
2014: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Completion rate (league rank): 65.6% (ninth)
Passing yards: 4,381 (seventh)
Passing TDs: 38 (third)
Passer rating: 112.2 (second)
Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.65 (first)
Total QBR: 78.3 (second)
Rushing yards, TDs: 269, 2
Total TDs: 40 (second)
Team record, playoff seed: 12-4, No. 2