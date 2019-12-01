xml:space="preserve">

To win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, there are two clear benchmarks to hit: Have some of the best statistics in the league, and lead the team to a top-two seed in its respective conference.

Entering Sunday’s matchup with the 10-1 San Francisco 49ers, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was on pace to have the numbers and the narrative to be crowned the league’s best player. With another 100-yard rushing game and two total touchdowns in a 20-17 win over one of the NFC’s top teams, he only bolstered his case.

Advertisement

Here’s how Jackson’s resume compares with the five previous MVP award winners — all quarterbacks.

2019: Lamar Jackson, Ravens (through 11 games)

Completion rate (league rank): 66.9% (14th)

Passing yards: 2,427 (18th)

[More from sports] Instant analysis: Ravens beat 49ers, 20-17, on Justin Tucker’s last-second 49-yard field goal for 8th straight win »

Passing TDs: 24 (tied for first)

Passer rating: 111.43 (T-third)

Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.09 (fourth)

Total QBR: 82.0 (first)

Rushing yards, TDs: 876, 6

[More from sports] Pass interference debate continues in Ravens-49ers matchup, as another replay challenge fails »

Total TDs: 30 (first)

Team record, playoff seed: 9-2, No. 2

2018: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Completion rate (league rank): 66.0% (16th)

Passing yards: 5,097 (second)

Passing TDs: 50 (first)

[More from sports] No. 5 Maryland basketball flips script, starts fast and buries Marquette, 84-63, to win Orlando Invitational »

Passer rating: 113.8 (second)

Advertisement

Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.89 (first)

Total QBR: 80.4 (first)

Rushing yards, TDs: 272, 2

Total TDs: 52 (first)

[More from sports] No. 5 Maryland basketball flips script, starts fast and buries Marquette, 84-63, to win Orlando Invitational »

Team record, playoff seed: 12-4, No. 2

2017: Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Completion rate (league rank): 66.3% (fifth)

Passing yards: 4,577 (first)

Passing TDs: 32 (third)

Passer rating: 102.8 (third)

[More from sports] Ravens 20, 49ers 17: Live updates, everything you need to know during Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers »

Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 7.56 (fifth)

Total QBR: 73.2 (third)

Rushing yards, TDs: 28, 0

Total TDs: 32 (third)

Team record, playoff seed: 13-3, No. 1

2016: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Completion rate (league rank): 69.9% (third)

Passing yards: 4,944 (second)

Passing TDs: 38 (second)

Passer rating: 117.1 (first)

Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 9.03 (first)

Total QBR: 79.4 (first)

Rushing yards, TDs: 117, 0

Total TDs: 38 (second)

Team record, playoff seed: 11-5, No. 2

2015: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Completion rate (league rank): 59.8% (27th)

Passing yards: 3,837 (16th)

Passing TDs: 35 (tied for second)

Passer rating: 99.4 (T-seventh)

Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 7.20 (sixth)

Total QBR: 67.0 (ninth)

Rushing yards, TDs: 636, 10

Total TDs: 45 (first)

Team record, playoff seed: 15-1, No. 1

2014: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Completion rate (league rank): 65.6% (ninth)

Passing yards: 4,381 (seventh)

Passing TDs: 38 (third)

Passer rating: 112.2 (second)

Adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A): 8.65 (first)

Total QBR: 78.3 (second)

Rushing yards, TDs: 269, 2

Total TDs: 40 (second)

Latest Baltimore Ravens

Team record, playoff seed: 12-4, No. 2

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement