Ravens QB Lamar Jackson won’t practice Wednesday as he recovers from ankle sprain: ‘It’s day to day’

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain, coach John Harbaugh announced.
“It’s day to day,” Harbaugh said before practice. “We are going to see how it responds. He’s not going to practice today but we’ll see going forward.”
Jackson injured his ankle during the Ravens’ 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Jackson limped off the field and was eventually carted into the locker room after being tackled from behind by Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second quarter.
Even though Jackson will not practice, Harbaugh remains hopeful that the 2019 MVP will play Sunday against the visiting Green Bay Packers.
“The plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar [Jackson] to be out there,” Harbaugh said Monday. “So, we’ll see where it goes this week. If he can go, he’ll go. If not, Tyler [Huntley] will be the quarterback. So, that’s where we’re at.”
If Jackson can’t play, Huntley would make his second start of the season. The Ravens signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson off the New York Jets’ practice squad Wednesday to serve as depth.
