Ravens coach John Harbaugh offers ‘no pronouncements’ on availability of QBs Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley vs. Browns

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus William, left, intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich) (Fred Vuich / AP)

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he had “no pronouncements” to offer on injured quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley a day after his team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-14, with third-stringer Anthony Brown finishing the game.

Jackson missed Sunday’s contest because of the knee injury he suffered the previous week against the Denver Broncos. His backup, Huntley, went into concussion protocol after taking a hard shot in the third quarter. It’s not clear if either will be available for the Ravens’ divisional showdown Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.

“They’re deep in the protocol right now,” Harbaugh said of Huntley. “I really don’t have any updates that I would be allowed to share, so there’s really no pronouncements on that or Lamar in terms of who’s going to be ready or not ready at this point in time. Until you know, you can’t say anything.”

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, left, talks with coach John Harbaugh before Sunday's game against the Steelers. Huntley went into concussion protocol after taking a hard shot in the third quarter. (Justin K. Aller / Getty Images)

After the victory in Pittsburgh, Harbaugh said Huntley seemed to be doing well and might have time to clear the protocol before the Ravens face the Browns. The game could be significant to the AFC North race, with the Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals both at 9-4.

Asked specifically about Jackson, who started the first 12 games, Harbaugh said: “I just don’t know. You make some kind of a statement, and it turns out to be, you just don’t have enough information to make it yet. That’s how these injuries work.”

He added that the Ravens would consider having three quarterbacks active against the Browns — Brown and Brett Hundley are behind Jackson and Huntley on the depth chart — to protect against further injuries.

Harbaugh also said Kevin Zeitler was a “game-time decision” against the Steelers but the right guard “just didn’t feel good enough” to play because of a knee injury that forced him to miss two practices last week.

“It’s not a major injury; it’s just a flare-up in his knee,” Harbaugh said. “It was just sore, and he tried the best he could to get to the game.”