Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson through the years | PHOTOS

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson skips over the tackle of Kentucky cornerback Davonte Robinson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Lexington, Ky. Quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson and Josh Rosen are among the record 106 underclassmen given special entry to the NFL draft, making it four of the last five seasons in which at least 95 players have declared early. The NFL released Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, the official list of college players who have requested early entry. (AP Photo/David Stephenson, File) (David Stephenson / AP)