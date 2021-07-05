xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson through the years | PHOTOS

Lamar Jackson enters field for Ravens-Jets game. Dec. 12, 2019
(Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson through the years | PHOTOS

Tim Schwartz
By
Jul 05, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Take a look at Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson through the years.
(Tim Schwartz)
Boynton Beach quarterback Lamar Jackson
Boynton Beach quarterback Lamar Jackson is being courted by Louisville, West Virginia and Auburn.
Boynton Beach quarterback Lamar Jackson is being courted by Louisville, West Virginia and Auburn. (Andrew Ivins / Sun Sentinel)
Lamar Jackson
Louisville's Lamar Jackson speaks to the media during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Louisville's Lamar Jackson speaks to the media during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) (Chuck Burton / AP)
Lamar Jackson through the years
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Louisville's Lamar Jackson (8) is upended by Wake Forest's Coby Davis (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C. Jackson is expected to be taken in the NFL Draft.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Louisville's Lamar Jackson (8) is upended by Wake Forest's Coby Davis (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C. Jackson is expected to be taken in the NFL Draft.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) (Chuck Burton / AP)
Lamar Jackson
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the start of the TaxSlayer Bowl NCAA college football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the start of the TaxSlayer Bowl NCAA college football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) (Stephen B. Morton / AP)
Lamar Jackson
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson skips over the tackle of Kentucky cornerback Davonte Robinson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Lexington, Ky. Quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson and Josh Rosen are among the record 106 underclassmen given special entry to the NFL draft, making it four of the last five seasons in which at least 95 players have declared early. The NFL released Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, the official list of college players who have requested early entry. (AP Photo/David Stephenson, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson skips over the tackle of Kentucky cornerback Davonte Robinson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Lexington, Ky. Quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson and Josh Rosen are among the record 106 underclassmen given special entry to the NFL draft, making it four of the last five seasons in which at least 95 players have declared early. The NFL released Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, the official list of college players who have requested early entry. (AP Photo/David Stephenson, File) (David Stephenson / AP)
Heisman Trophy
Louisville's Lamar Jackson holds up the Heisman Trophy after winning the Heisman Trophy award Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in New York.
Louisville's Lamar Jackson holds up the Heisman Trophy after winning the Heisman Trophy award Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in New York. (Todd Van Emst)
Lamar Jackson, Louisville
Quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Louisville Cardinals runs the ball into the endzone for a touchdown during their game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Louisville Cardinals runs the ball into the endzone for a touchdown during their game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium. (Michael Chang/Getty Images)
Virginia Louisville Football
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball behind the blocking of Louisville offensive lineman Kenny Thomas (79) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball behind the blocking of Louisville offensive lineman Kenny Thomas (79) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) (Timothy D. Easley)
Jackson
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the ACC in rushing (908 yards) and the nation in rushing touchdowns (16).
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the ACC in rushing (908 yards) and the nation in rushing touchdowns (16). (Rainier Ehrhardt)
Lamar Jackson
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is seen at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is seen at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan) (Gregory Payan / AP)
22514003
Mar 3, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports *** Local Caption *** 22514003
Mar 3, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports *** Local Caption *** 22514003 (USA TODAY Network/USA TODAY Network)
NFL draft through the years
Lamar Jackson of Louisville poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked 32nd overall by the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Lamar Jackson of Louisville poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked 32nd overall by the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Draft Ravens Football
Quarterback Lamar Jackson, one of the Baltimore Ravens' first-round draft picks, speaks during an NFL football news conference at the team's headquarters in Owings Mills, Md., Friday, April 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Quarterback Lamar Jackson, one of the Baltimore Ravens' first-round draft picks, speaks during an NFL football news conference at the team's headquarters in Owings Mills, Md., Friday, April 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky)
Draft Ravens Football
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (8) and Joe Flacco walk onto the field before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Baltimore. A person with knowledge of the trade tells The Associated Press, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this year's NFL draft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the deal. Flacco became expendable in Baltimore with the emergence of rookie Lamar Jackson. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (8) and Joe Flacco walk onto the field before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Baltimore. A person with knowledge of the trade tells The Associated Press, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this year's NFL draft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the deal. Flacco became expendable in Baltimore with the emergence of rookie Lamar Jackson. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) (Nick Wass/AP)
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-24 in overtime to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Kansas Cit
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-24 in overtime to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Kansas City, MO.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-24 in overtime to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Kansas City, MO. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images North America/TNS)
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-24 in overtime to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Kansas Cit
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rolls out in a week 13 NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 2nd, 2018 in Atlanta. (Michael Zarrilli/AP Images for Panini, via AP)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rolls out in a week 13 NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 2nd, 2018 in Atlanta. (Michael Zarrilli/AP Images for Panini, via AP) (Michael Zarrilli/AP)
Lamar Jackson bobblehead
Lamar Jackson Draft Day bobblehead.
Lamar Jackson Draft Day bobblehead. (Courtesy of FOCO)
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks for a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks for a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)
Lamar Jackson
FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half in an NFL football game in Carson, Calif. The Ravens won last year behind the arm, and mostly legs, of rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half in an NFL football game in Carson, Calif. The Ravens won last year behind the arm, and mostly legs, of rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File) (Kelvin Kuo/AP)
Ravens Chargers Football
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half in an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half in an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Oakland Raiders v Baltimore Ravens
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)
 
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, rushes for a touchdown past Cleveland Browns free safety Jabrill Peppers, back left, and strong safety Damarious Randall in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, rushes for a touchdown past Cleveland Browns free safety Jabrill Peppers, back left, and strong safety Damarious Randall in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton / AP)
Baltimore Ravens v Atlanta Falcons
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 02: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens fumbles the ball as he rushes against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 02: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens fumbles the ball as he rushes against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)
4 quarterbacks selected before Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is having a MVP-caliber season and on the verge of breaking the NFL rushing record for a quarterback. It's hard to forget that there were four quarterbacks selected before Jackson in the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are those four quarterbacks:
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is having a MVP-caliber season and on the verge of breaking the NFL rushing record for a quarterback. It's hard to forget that there were four quarterbacks selected before Jackson in the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are those four quarterbacks: (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
4 quarterbacks selected before Lamar Jackson
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes during the first half of NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. No one is missing Joe Flacco in Baltimore as Jackson has stamped himself as the best quarterback to come out of the 2018 draft. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes during the first half of NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. No one is missing Joe Flacco in Baltimore as Jackson has stamped himself as the best quarterback to come out of the 2018 draft. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File) (Gary Landers/AP)
Lamar Jackson for MVP
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Lamar Jackson for MVP
FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) following a 24-17 Ravens win in an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., in this Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, file photo. Buffalo's Josh Allen and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson become the first quarterbacks of the five-member 2018 first-round draft class set to meet in the playoffs as the Bills prepare to face the Ravens in the AFC divisional round on Saturday night, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/John Munson, File)
FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) following a 24-17 Ravens win in an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., in this Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, file photo. Buffalo's Josh Allen and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson become the first quarterbacks of the five-member 2018 first-round draft class set to meet in the playoffs as the Bills prepare to face the Ravens in the AFC divisional round on Saturday night, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/John Munson, File) (John Munson/AP)
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson carries the ball during the first half against the Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., in this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo. The Bills' struggles to stop the run when facing teams with dual-threat quarterbacks in Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Arizona's Kyler Murray resulted in two of Buffalo's three losses this season. Now comes the challenge of attempting to contain Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' NFL-leading running attack in an AFC divisional round playoff on Saturday. John Munson/AP file
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson carries the ball during the first half against the Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., in this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo. The Bills' struggles to stop the run when facing teams with dual-threat quarterbacks in Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Arizona's Kyler Murray resulted in two of Buffalo's three losses this season. Now comes the challenge of attempting to contain Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' NFL-leading running attack in an AFC divisional round playoff on Saturday. John Munson/AP file (John Munson / AP)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaps over Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the first half of a NFL football preseason game, in Baltimore. Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is tweaking and refining a record-setting unit led by NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who is expected to again be the key component of an attack with several newcomers in the mix. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaps over Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the first half of a NFL football preseason game, in Baltimore. Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is tweaking and refining a record-setting unit led by NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who is expected to again be the key component of an attack with several newcomers in the mix. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File) (Gail Burton/AP)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fits head coach John Harbaugh with an inverted visor cap during the first quarter Thu., Aug. 29, 2019. Baltimore won, 20-7.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fits head coach John Harbaugh with an inverted visor cap during the first quarter Thu., Aug. 29, 2019. Baltimore won, 20-7. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson following Baltimore's 31-15 win Sun., Dec. 22, 2019. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson following Baltimore's 31-15 win Sun., Dec. 22, 2019. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacts while giving a post game network interview following Baltimore's 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns Sun., Dec. 22, 2019. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacts while giving a post game network interview following Baltimore's 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns Sun., Dec. 22, 2019. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Ravens-Jets
Lamar Jackson enters field for Ravens-Jets game. Dec. 12, 2019
Lamar Jackson enters field for Ravens-Jets game. Dec. 12, 2019 (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)
Ravens vs. Jets at M & T Bank Stadium
Ravens' Lamar Jackson celebrates a touchdown against the Jets in the third quarter. The Ravens defeated the Jets by score of 42 to 21 at M & T Bank Stadium. Photo by: Kenneth K. Lam
Ravens' Lamar Jackson celebrates a touchdown against the Jets in the third quarter. The Ravens defeated the Jets by score of 42 to 21 at M & T Bank Stadium. Photo by: Kenneth K. Lam (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Ravens vs. Jets at M & T Bank Stadium
Ravens' Lamar JAckson celebrates after touchdoiwn pass against the Jets in the third quarter. The Ravens defeated the Jets by score of 42 to 21 at M & T Bank Stadium. Photo by: Kenneth K. Lam
Ravens' Lamar JAckson celebrates after touchdoiwn pass against the Jets in the third quarter. The Ravens defeated the Jets by score of 42 to 21 at M & T Bank Stadium. Photo by: Kenneth K. Lam (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Lamar Jackson
Ravens' Lamar Jackson runs for a touchdown against the 49ers in the second quarter. The Ravens defeated the 49ers by score of 20 to 17 at M & T Bank Stadium. Photo by: Kenneth K. Lam
Ravens' Lamar Jackson runs for a touchdown against the 49ers in the second quarter. The Ravens defeated the 49ers by score of 20 to 17 at M & T Bank Stadium. Photo by: Kenneth K. Lam (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Lamar Jackson
Ravens' Lamar Jackson, right, is forced out of bound at the two-yard-line by the 49ersDeForest Buckner, left, in the second quarter. The Ravens defeated the 49ers by score of 20 to 17 at M & T Bank Stadium Photo by: Kenneth K. Lam
Ravens' Lamar Jackson, right, is forced out of bound at the two-yard-line by the 49ersDeForest Buckner, left, in the second quarter. The Ravens defeated the 49ers by score of 20 to 17 at M & T Bank Stadium Photo by: Kenneth K. Lam (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson arrives at the stadium before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson arrives at the stadium before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)
Lamar Jackson
Ravens Lamar Jackson scored on a 3 yard touchdown to make it a 7-0 against the New England Patriots and M&T Bank Stadium.
Ravens Lamar Jackson scored on a 3 yard touchdown to make it a 7-0 against the New England Patriots and M&T Bank Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Ravens vs. Browns
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) cuts between Cleveland Browns free safety Damarious Randall (23) and defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during the fourth quarter of Baltimore's 31-15 win Sun., Dec. 22, 2019. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) cuts between Cleveland Browns free safety Damarious Randall (23) and defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during the fourth quarter of Baltimore's 31-15 win Sun., Dec. 22, 2019. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hands the ball off to Mark Ingram #21 against the Cleveland Browns during the first half in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hands the ball off to Mark Ingram #21 against the Cleveland Browns during the first half in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty)
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and running back Mark Ingram, left, talk with Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews, right, after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 42-21. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and running back Mark Ingram, left, talk with Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews, right, after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 42-21. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson speaks after winning the AP Most Valuable Player award at the NFL Honors football awards show in Miami. The reigning NFL MVP is keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson speaks after winning the AP Most Valuable Player award at the NFL Honors football awards show in Miami. The reigning NFL MVP is keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
AFC defensive end Calais Campbell, of the Jacksonville Jaguars, (93) and quarterback Lamar Jackson, of the Baltimore Ravens, (8) greets each other at the podium during after the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC defeated the NFC 38-33. Campbell won the MVP defensive player of the game, while Jackson won the MVP offensive player of the game. 127(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
AFC defensive end Calais Campbell, of the Jacksonville Jaguars, (93) and quarterback Lamar Jackson, of the Baltimore Ravens, (8) greets each other at the podium during after the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC defeated the NFC 38-33. Campbell won the MVP defensive player of the game, while Jackson won the MVP offensive player of the game. 127(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)
NFL: MVP
<p>Winners of the league’s Most Valuable Player award are typically quarterbacks, so odds are shorter on 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes, 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, and Russell Wilson than they are on skill-position weapons like running backs Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, and Saquon Barkley.</p> <p>You may also like: Iconic sports moments that defined the '90s</p>

Winners of the league’s Most Valuable Player award are typically quarterbacks, so odds are shorter on 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes, 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, and Russell Wilson than they are on skill-position weapons like running backs Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, and Saquon Barkley.

You may also like: Iconic sports moments that defined the '90s

(Mark Brown // Getty Images)
Ravens vs Colts
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (Darron Cummings/Associated Press)
Jacksonville Jaguars v Baltimore Ravens
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with teammates guard Bradley Bozeman #77 and guard Ben Powers #72 following a 5-yard touchdown run during the third quarter of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with teammates guard Bradley Bozeman #77 and guard Ben Powers #72 following a 5-yard touchdown run during the third quarter of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
50-yards touchdown run
Ravens' Lamar Jackson celebrates his 50-yards touchdowen run against Washington in the second quarter. The Ravens defeated Washington by score of 31 to 17 at FedEx Field on Oct.4, 2020.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson celebrates his 50-yards touchdowen run against Washington in the second quarter. The Ravens defeated Washington by score of 31 to 17 at FedEx Field on Oct.4, 2020. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Ravens vs Chiefs
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, tries to run away from the grasp of Kansas City Chiefs' Juan Thornhill in the first quarter. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens by score of 34 to 20 on September 28, 2020 at M & T Bank Stadium.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, tries to run away from the grasp of Kansas City Chiefs' Juan Thornhill in the first quarter. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens by score of 34 to 20 on September 28, 2020 at M & T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Lamar Jackson
Ravens' Lamar Jackson is all smile at the end of the game. The Ravens defeated Washington by score of 31 to 17 at FedEx Field on Oct.4, 2020.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson is all smile at the end of the game. The Ravens defeated Washington by score of 31 to 17 at FedEx Field on Oct.4, 2020. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)
Lamar Jackson
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball for a first half touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Baltimore, in this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, file photo. Buffalo's Josh Allen and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson become the first quarterbacks of the five-member 2018 first-round draft class set to meet in the playoffs as the Bills prepare to face the Ravens in the AFC divisional round on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball for a first half touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Baltimore, in this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, file photo. Buffalo's Josh Allen and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson become the first quarterbacks of the five-member 2018 first-round draft class set to meet in the playoffs as the Bills prepare to face the Ravens in the AFC divisional round on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File) (Terrance Williams/AP)
Lamar Jackson
Credit: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images. Pictured: Lamar Jackson
Credit: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images. Pictured: Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stands on the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 27-13. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stands on the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 27-13. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) takes the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) takes the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson pretends to throw the ball into the stands after scoring a touchdown on a keeper against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson pretends to throw the ball into the stands after scoring a touchdown on a keeper against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and others huddle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and others huddle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks to teammates prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks to teammates prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 28-24. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 28-24. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement