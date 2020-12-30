xml:space="preserve">
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named team MVP for second straight season

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 30, 2020 11:15 AM
"We're going to Cincinnati, so we just have to be ready and focus on those guys," said Jackson.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Wednesday was named the team’s 2020 Most Valuable Player, an award voted on by local media who cover the team. It’s the second straight season Jackson has won the award.

Jackson, coming off a 2019 season in which he was unanimously voted NFL Most Valuable Player, has the Ravens (10-5) on the verge of a third consecutive playoff berth.

In 14 games this season — he missed a Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after testing positive for COVID-19 — Jackson has completed 64.8% of his passes for 2,644 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for 908 yards and seven touchdowns. With 92 rushing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday, Jackson can become the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

Jackson is the first Ravens player to win team MVP in back-to-back seasons since Ray Rice (2011 and 2012). Cornerback Marlon Humphrey finished second in voting, while offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and kicker Justin Tucker finished tied for third.
Below is the list of past Ravens MVP winners dating back to the award’s introduction in 2003:

2003: Jamal Lewis

2004: Ed Reed

2005: Adalius Thomas

2006: Steve McNair

2007: Willis McGahee

2008: Ed Reed

2009: Ray Rice

2010: Haloti Ngata

2011: Ray Rice

2012: Ray Rice

2013: Justin Tucker

2014: Justin Forsett

2015: Marshal Yanda

2016: Justin Tucker

2017: Terrell Suggs

2018: Marlon Humphrey

2019: Lamar Jackson

This story will be updated.

