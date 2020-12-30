Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named team MVP for second straight season

In 14 games this season — he missed a Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after testing positive for COVID-19 — Jackson has completed 64.8% of his passes for 2,644 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for 908 yards and seven touchdowns. With 92 rushing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday, Jackson can become the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.