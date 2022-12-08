Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, RG Kevin Zeitler still sidelined at practice

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second straight day of practice Thursday, moving the team one step closer to starting backup Tyler Huntley in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson hurt his knee early in Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos, and coach John Harbaugh indicated Monday that he was unlikely to play this week.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) missed his second straight practice, along with cornerback Daryl Worley (hamstring). Cornerback Marcus Peters, who rested Wednesday, and center Trystan Colon, who sat out Wednesday for personal reasons, were also absent.

Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (toe), meanwhile, returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s.

