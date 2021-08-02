Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will be honored with statue at Louisville’s Cardinal Stadium | NOTES

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be immortalized with a statue at Cardinal Stadium, Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said in a radio interview Monday.
The statue will likely be placed at the main entrance alongside that of Johnny Unitas, a former Cardinals star who went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Baltimore Colts. Vyra, speaking on 93.9 WLCL-FM’s “The Deener Show,” did not elaborate on what Jackson’s statue would look like or when it would be installed.
Jackson in 2016 became the youngest player ever and the first in school history to win the Heisman Trophy. He set Atlantic Coast Conference records for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,571) and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (21) and passed for 3,543 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
After arriving at Louisville as an overlooked recruit, Jackson finished his career with over 9,043 passing yards, 69 passing touchdowns, 4,132 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns.
“It was my first home coming out of high school, the first city to show me some love out of state, and it’s always a family when I come back,” Jackson said in 2019, when he made a surprise appearance in Louisville, Kentucky, for the Paul Hornung Awards.
Wentz could miss game vs. Ravens
Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo surgery Monday on his injured left foot and could miss Indianapolis’ Week 5 prime-time game against the Ravens.
Wentz, acquired this offseason in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, will be sidelined approximately five to 12 weeks, coach Frank Reich announced Monday. The Colts’ “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Ravens is 10 weeks away.
Wentz felt a “twinge in his foot” when he rolled out and planted to throw in Thursday’s practice, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said Friday. Reich said a broken bone came loose in Wentz’s foot.
Latest Baltimore Ravens
With Wentz sidelined, Reich said Jacob Eason will continue to receive first-team repetitions in practice. A fourth-round pick in 2020, Eason has never attempted an NFL pass.