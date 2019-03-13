Report: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson captured on Instagram video driving 105 mph

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received some unwanted attention Wednesday, when TMZ Sports reported he was driving 105 mph in a video he posted to his Instagram feed the day before.

The video, which Jackson appeared to shoot on his cellphone, also showed a light on the dashboard indicating that someone in the car was not wearing a seat belt, according to the TMZ report. The video was no longer on Jackson’s feed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday and there was no indication that the 22-year-old quarterback was pulled over by police.

It wasn’t clear where Jackson was driving, but the highest posted speed limit in his home state of Florida is 70 mph.

The Ravens did not offer an immediate comment on the report.

