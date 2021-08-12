Will Ravens QB Lamar Jackson play in preseason opener vs. Saints? Coach John Harbaugh isn’t saying. | NOTES

“If you watch our celebrations, there are really none that we’ve had to have coaching points on that I’ve seen,” Harbaugh said. “Our guys do it with each other. I think you want to celebrate in the spirit of the team; you celebrate together. We don’t have taunting; I haven’t seen that. Well, except for the one against Tennessee. I wasn’t upset about that. I think we’ll be fine. Our guys are good about it.”