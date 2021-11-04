As sacks mount for Lamar Jackson, Ravens try to strike a balance between risk and reward

Jackson usually makes the wait worthwhile, either within a play’s structure or outside of it. In Week 1, he climbed the pocket, then retreated, then climbed the pocket again, leaving three Las Vegas Raiders defenders waving at him as he slipped through a crease in their pass rush. Jackson waited and waited as he scrambled right, patting the ball again and again, before slinging a pass to wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in the back of the end zone. The 10-yard play took 10 seconds off the clock, and the payoff was a touchdown.