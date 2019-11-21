No one’s Q score has soared more, though, than Jackson’s. Every week, his game seems to go viral. In the Ravens’ past four wins, he has convinced his coach to go for it on fourth-and-short in a win over Wilson’s Seahawks; accounted for three touchdowns against the Patriots defense, one of the NFL’s best-ever early-season units; had a breathtaking touchdown run (and perfect passer rating) against the Cincinnati Bengals; and bested Houston’s Watson in a matchup of division leaders, with another highlight carry for good measure.