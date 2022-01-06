Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice again; FB Patrick Ricard, TE Nick Boyle placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Boyle, who’s appeared in five games since returning from a serious knee injury that ended his 2020 season, would need to test out of the NFL’s protocols to be cleared for Sunday’s game. His absence would limit the offense’s ability to contain Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who had 3 ½ sacks in their Week 13 meeting. Like Ricard, Boyle’s also one of the Ravens’ most important run blockers.