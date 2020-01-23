Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says breakthrough season was ‘all right,’ wants to approach game like Tom Brady

Lamar Jackson is in Orlando, Florida, this week for the Pro Bowl only because the Ravens aren’t in the Super Bowl.
The All-Pro quarterback is just a week and a half away from likely NFL Most Valuable Player honors, but he said the Ravens’ season-ending loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round soured his record-breaking season.
“It was all right,” he told the NFL Network in an interview this week. “It could’ve been better toward the end. I didn’t finish it how I wanted to, but I’m grateful for the Lord helping to lead us to 14-2. Nobody else did it this season. We had a great team. Next time, we’ll just finish, but I’m happy with the way it panned out for the regular season, just not the post[season].”
In 15 starts, Jackson led the Ravens to 13 wins and their second straight AFC North title. He broke Michael Vick’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback and finished with a league-high 36 passing touchdowns and just six interceptions.
But he struggled in the top-seeded Ravens’ playoff opener, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. Jackson fell to 0-2 in postseason play with the 28-12 loss to sixth-seeded Tennessee.
“People been waiting on that, waiting on us to lose and stuff like that,” he told the NFL Network. “I don’t really care how they feel. All I care about is my teammates and how we’re going to approach it next season. I don’t really care about the outsiders looking in, because they’re not putting in no work. They’re just doing whatever they’re doing. We’re grinding. So it is what it is.”
Jackson, who is obsessive about self-improvement, said he’s “trying to get better at everything” this offseason. He said he wants to “get deep into the playbook. I’m trying to, to be on my [Tom] Brady and Drew Brees stuff, so I’m trying to make my mind grow a lot.”
Jackson’s enjoyed his time at Pro Bowl practices, where he’s hung out with the 11 other Ravens in attendance and fellow Pro Bowl quarterbacks like the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson, Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson and New Orleans Saints’ Brees. (Jackson even got to throw passes with Brees’ son Baylen.)
But he’s not thought much about the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, two Ravens opponents this season.
“I don’t really care who’s going to win," Jackson said. "Because we’re not in it, to be honest.”
PRO BOWL
Orlando, Florida
Sunday, 3 p.m.
TV: Chs. 2, 7