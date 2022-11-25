Ravens QB Lamar Jackson practices again Friday; LT Ronnie Stanley, S Kyle Hamilton still absent

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson practiced for a second straight day Friday, indicating he will likely be ready to start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after he was sidelined by a hip injury earlier in the week.

“It’s getting better,” he said after practice, though he did not say how much the injury bothered him during last Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers. “We won,” he said.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (ankle) did not participate in the portion of practice open to reporters and have not practiced all week, so their availability to face the Jaguars is in doubt. Coach John Harbaugh said Stanley probably will not play.

Patrick Mekari would likely fill in for Stanley as chief protector of Jackson’s blind side, and Brandon Stephens would likely take most of Hamilton’s snaps at nickel back, where the rookie has thrived in recent weeks.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) was also absent Friday as were cornerback Marcus Peters and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who usually takes rest days on Friday.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson returned after he missed practice Thursday with a hip injury. Robinson was the Ravens’ leading playmaker in their victory over the Panthers, catching nine passes on nine targets for 128 yards.

Running back Gus Edwards also practiced the day after he was listed as a full participant for the first time since injuring his hamstring In Week 8, and Harbaugh said he’s optimistic the team’s top short-yardage threat will play against Jacksonville. “I feel good,” Edwards said afterward. “I had a good week of practice, definitely made a lot of progress. I’m excited, but we’ll see what happens.”

Edwards said his surgically repaired knee, which cost him the first six games of the season, “feels great” but acknowledged the challenge of monitoring both injuries. He had hoped to play last weekend against the Panthers but realized on the Friday before that, “I wouldn’t have made a difference, the way I was feeling.”