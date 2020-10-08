Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice for second straight day

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not seen by the media at practice Thursday for the second consecutive day.
Jackson did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury, according to the team’s injury report. ESPN reported that Jackson was held out of Wednesday’s practice for precautionary reasons and the injury is not considered serious. Jackson has yet to miss a game because of injury since taking over as the starter in Week 11 of the 2018 season.
Three additional starters were not at practice: rookie offensive guard Tyre Phillips, defensive tackle Brandon Williams and running back Mark Ingram II. Phillips did not practice Wednesday because of a shoulder injury.
Tight end Nick Boyle, rookie defensive tackle Broderick Washington and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith returned to practice Thursday after not participating on Wednesday.
