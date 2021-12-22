xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses another practice with ankle injury as team prepares for high-stakes matchup with Bengals

Childs Walker
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 22, 2021 4:43 PM
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn't have an answer for the media on the availability of quarterback Lamar Jackson for practice today.

Injured Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday as the team picked up preparations for its high-stakes matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Jackson has not practiced since he limped off the field with an ankle sprain in the second quarter of the Ravens’ Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. Coach John Harbaugh has said he is progressing but offered no substantive information on his condition Wednesday.

Advertisement

“I really don’t have any updates on that,” Harbaugh said. “That’s ‘wait and see’ for all of those guys.”

Wide receiver Marquise Brown, one of Jackson’s closest friends on the team, also offered little in the way of a progress report ahead of Sunday’s game, which will decide first place in the AFC North with two games to go.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I haven’t gotten a chance to really talk to him since the game,” he said. “So, I’m hopeful for him, and I know he’s doing everything he can to get back and play for us.”

[More from sports] Ravens film study: What separates Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson as passers? A lot.

Jackson’s backup, Tyler Huntley, played well in the team’s 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, throwing two touchdown passes and running for two scores. Harbaugh could face a difficult decision on whom to start against the Bengals (8-6) if Jackson’s condition is iffy. He said it was difficult to explore that question as of Monday because “there’s no definitive formula there.”

Four other Ravens did not practice Wednesday because of injuries: wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle), tackle Tyre Phillips (knee), guard Ben Powers (toe) and cornerback Tavon Young (concussion). Nose tackle Brandon Williams took a rest day.

Latest Baltimore Ravens

Defensive end Calais Campbell (hamstring) returned as a limited participant after he did not play against the Packers. Tight end Nick Boyle (knee), tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) were also limited participants.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Ravens

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement