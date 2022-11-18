Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to play vs. Panthers after missing practice with illness

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Friday’s practice with an illness but is expected to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, coach John Harbaugh said.

“He’ll be fine,” Harbaugh said. “He tried to get to practice but was just too sick.”

Backup Tyler Huntley and practice squad player Anthony Brown were the only quarterbacks present during the 30-minute period of practice open to reporters. Jackson, one of the NFL’s most important players, was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday. He’s played every snap on offense for the AFC North-leading Ravens this season.

An injury report and game statuses will be released later.

The Ravens were also missing left tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip), who was sidelined Thursday. Practice squad wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, also was not on the field Friday.

