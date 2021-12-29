After missing 2 games with ankle injury, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to return to practice Wednesday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to return to practice Wednesday, coach John Harbaugh said, raising hopes that he’ll be ready to return for Sunday’s pivotal game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Jackson hasn’t practiced since the Ravens’ Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12, when he was carted off the field with an ankle injury. He was also inactive for the Ravens’ past two games, losses to the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals.
Jackson is expected to be a limited participant Wednesday, according to Harbaugh, who added that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is set to return to team activities Thursday. Huntley missed the Ravens’ 41-21 loss Sunday in Cincinnati after being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
Harbaugh said he’s “hopeful” that Jackson will start Sunday, but acknowledged that he was hopeful his Pro Bowl quarterback would return to action last week. A win over the Rams would boost the Ravens’ fading playoff chances.
