Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he’s feeling ‘101%,’ expects to practice

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Thursday that he’s “101%” and expects to practice despite taking a couple of more hits in Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos.
Jackson missed two practices last week with a minor back injury, in part because the Ravens’ athletic trainers wanted him to regain his full mobility. He said his soreness eventually faded, “and I was able to perform” in Denver.
Jackson finished 22-for-37 for 316 yards and a touchdown, but he had just seven carries for 28 yards, both season lows. While the Ravens seemed to run fewer designed quarterback runs than normal, Jackson said Thursday that he didn’t think his condition affected offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s game plan “at all.”
He still took a seemingly late and low hit on his 49-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, which coach John Harbaugh said he hoped the NFL would review. To Jackson’s dismay, the contact wasn’t penalized.
“Hopefully, they see me talking about it, and then they’ll make the calls and stuff like that,” Jackson said of NFL officials. “But they’ll do their job. They’ll do it.”
Harbaugh acknowledged Thursday that no one on the Ravens was 100% healthy a month into the season. Told of Harbaugh’s remarks, Jackson joked that he was actually more than 100%, and said he didn’t feel the need to protect himself with more padding.
“I feel like if I put on extra padding and stuff like that, I’ll be looking like a ‘Transformer’ or something,” he said. “I don’t want to be slowed down. But I just feel we should be protected — all quarterbacks in the league, not just myself. Everyone should be included with that, especially while we’re in the pocket. … That’s it, man. But football is football. Guys get aggressive sometimes. Stuff happens.”