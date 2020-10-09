Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice after two-day absence

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday, raising hopes that he’ll be available for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jackson missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury and was out Thursday with what the team called a knee injury and illness. Until this week, Jackson had never missed consecutive days of regular-season practice in his NFL career.
Jackson’s illness was a stomachache, according to ESPN, while his knee injury is reportedly considered minor. He has yet to miss a game because of injury since taking over as the starter in Week 11 of the 2018 season.
If Jackson is unavailable, the team would turn to backup Robert Griffin III, who is 1-for-2 for 9 yards passing with an interception in his two appearances this season. He last started in Week 17 last season, finishing 11-for-21 for 96 yards and an interception and adding 50 rushing yards in a 28-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trace McSorley is the Ravens' third-string quarterback.
Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Friday afternoon, and the team’s injury report for Sunday’s game will be released later.