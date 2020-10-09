Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice after two-day absence

If Jackson is unavailable, the team would turn to backup Robert Griffin III, who is 1-for-2 for 9 yards passing with an interception in his two appearances this season. He last started in Week 17 last season, finishing 11-for-21 for 96 yards and an interception and adding 50 rushing yards in a 28-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trace McSorley is the Ravens' third-string quarterback.